Watch: Bridgnorth football club thanks health workers with viral video

The parents, players and coaches of AFC Bridgnorth Spartans created the footage as a show of appreciation to NHS staff, carers, emergency services and other key workers.

The video, which shows club members juggle a football from their own home before passing it to one another with the help of some video editing, gained responses from NHS trusts and featured on TV.

It also gained hundreds of views and interactions online.

Watch the video below:

Club committee member Sten Lloyd said the team wanted to give its players something they could be proud of creating.

He added: "To have the response we did from across the whole club was fantastic. It took a while to edit but worth it for the final film.

"It was an honour to have various NHS trusts and Midlands Today pick it up and share our story too.

Advertising

More Covid-19 coverage:

"The film was inspired by the rainbow picture campaign and as a club we wanted to bring everyone together as we know the children all miss each other on and off the pitch."

Club chairman, Rob Woodcock, who opens the video, said: "Thank you to all the children and parents that participated in a great project. We have been humbled by everyone.

"We wished to thank everyone working on the frontline for what they are doing to look after us all during the coronavirus crisis."

The film can also be seen on AFC Bridgnorth Spartans' social media pages.