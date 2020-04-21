Oswestry's Cae Glas park to reopen

Cae Glas Park will be open to the public for exercise from today.

The Mayor, Councillor John Price, said: "The Minister made clear in his statement on Saturday that parks should be open.

"The initial decision to close the park was taken considering a range of risks, in order to support the Government's 'Stay at Home' Policy and in reaction to concerns regarding congregation.

"The decision has been regularly reviewed but the Government statement was a clear instruction to councils who have closed parks to re-open them."

Town clerk, Arren Roberts, added: "Cae Glas Park will be open again from Tuesday April 21 for essential exercise; we will implement some requirements to help maintain social distancing.

"Access will be restricted to the two widest entrances (Welsh Walls entrance and Church Street), with shorter opening hours (9am until 5pm, daily), with clear signage setting out distancing requirements and it will be monitored on a daily basis.

"As with similar facilities in local authority care the playground, toilets and sports facilities will be shut, benches have been taped off and we are asking the public to maintain social distancing."

Councillor Price added: "We are following the Government's direction but we will monitor the situation on a daily basis and will have to considering closing the park again should we find groups of people congregating and people not complying with the social distancing rules - the responsibility lies with the public.

"Please use the park to exercise, not to congregate, it is looking at its best at present and people will benefit from it being open but we will close it again if we have to."