Coronavirus: Telford firm supports group making PPE for Shropshire hospitals

MyWorkwear, based in Halesfield, has donated materials to Sewing for the NHS Shropshire – a recently established support group helping to provide PPE for health workers.

Upon hearing of the lack of scrubs, hats and bags in Shropshire hospitals, Sewing for the NHS Shropshire was formed to support the doctors, nurses and other staff on the front line.

The group, coordinated by Amanda Lowe, is now making hundreds of items with the support of a network of volunteers across the county.

Once completed, the items are being distributed directly to the hospitals via the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the county's two acute hospitals.

MyWorkwear has closed its doors temporarily for the safety of staff and employees, and heard the volunteer group's plea for materials.

James Worthington, managing director of MyWorkwear, said: “Our company was established by my father more than 40 years ago in Telford and we are proud to have been a local business ever since.

"It has therefore been really important to us to assist our local community during these unprecedented times.

Advertising

"We are privileged to support the fantastic work being done by this group and hope they will be able to support even more NHS staff using our donation.

"We are also keeping an emergency helpline open, should their be other workwear-related needs from the NHS or other key workers.”

Amanda, coordinator of Sewing for NHS Shropshire, added: “We are extremely grateful for the support from MyWorkwear and, with the extra material available, we are confident we can help even more of those in need on the frontline fighting this terrible virus.”