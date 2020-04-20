Masks donated to Shropshire nursing home

Gina Ellis from Wem, whose grandmother Monica Ellis is a resident at Edgeley House in Whitchurch, encouraged a local school to get involved after staff at the home put out an appeal for PPE.

Gina, 41, delivered the face masks, which were made at Thomas Adams School in Wem, to the home.

See also:

Manager Kizzy Ankers said they were gratefully received.

"My nan is at Edgeley House in Whitchurch and I am friends with one of the carers on Facebook," Gina said.

"She put out an appeal for PPE and said they were short of supplies so I posted it onto my page. My son goes to Thomas Adams School in Wem and so I contacted the headmaster to see if they had any available masks because I knew they were making some.

"I used to go to the school, and my daughter and my son both went there, they said they would be able to provide some. The care home is so appreciative of their response. They gave us 20 masks."

Advertising

When Gina dropped off the vital supplies, she got an extra surprise herself.

She added: "I went to drop them off at the care home and the staff let me talk to my nan – they put her by the door and I stepped a few metres back so I could just have a chat with her.

"She is 98 and we would normally visit her two or three times a week. It is a great way of the Wem community getting together to help.

"I have also been talking to a lady in Wem called Kelly Turner who has been making small pieces of materials with buttons on to help care staff wear masks more comfortably – I will dropping some off at the care home soon as well."