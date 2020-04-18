Head shave fundraiser makes more than £2,500 for NHS

The 33-year-old from Highley was watched by more than 600 people on Facebook Live as her daughter took the clippers to her locks, leaving her with a grade one.

It had started when Claire jokingly posted on Facebook that she might shave her head after seeing so many men posting about shaving their own hair during lockdown.

Her brother offered to give £50 to charity if she went ahead with it and in the matter of a few days people pledged £2,625 to a gofundme page set up by Claire's friend Hayley Grove.

Claire said she had been overwhelmed by the response and the amount of money they had managed to raise.

She said: "It was great, I kept wanting to tell my daughter off because I thought she was going to cut my ears off!

"It was great to have more than 600 people watching. The response has been amazing, I didn't expect it at all."

During the live broadcast Claire's mum called through in an effort to get her granddaughter to shave it down to a grade zero, rather than one.

Claire joked that it had been a lot quicker to get ready in the morning but that she had already started investing in wigs until her own hair grows back.

She said: "My first wig has literally just come in the post. It is definitely going to be the first wig of many!"

Claire offered her thanks to everyone who had helped with the event and to those who donated to help reach the total.