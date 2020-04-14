Coronavirus: Bridgnorth restaurant dishes out dozens of free masks to those in need

China Diner distributed the protective gear on Monday, leaving a box of new, packaged disposable masks outside the premises for people to help themselves.

The business on Bridge Street closed its doors and delivery service in late March.

But the owners still managed to provide a service after securing the masks and donating them to those in need.

Due to masks not being NHS grade, China Diner took to social media to spread the word and let vulnerable and high risk people know the masks were available.

A post on Facebook said: "Great news! We have secured a supply of face masks which we would like to donate within our local community to help anybody that is worried about going out without any protection during the crisis.

"Please respect and care for others and do not grab handfuls. These are brand new, untouched, disposable face masks and we are just trying to do our bit for the community. Together we are stronger."

Residents were quick to show their appreciation towards the kind gesture, with people flooding the online post with positive comments.

Laura Holley said: "That's such an amazing thing to do. I'm sure this will help out so many."

Jennileanne Peatroy said: "What a lovely thing to do. Hope you're all safe and well."

Ann Paterson added: "How lovely. Let's hope people are respectful of this."

Current government advice suggests that those showing symptoms of the virus or caring for someone showing symptoms should wear a mask – but World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy Dr David Nabarro said this could soon change as the use of masks becomes "the norm" as the world adjusts to living with Covid-19.

This comes after schools across the county donated thousands of protective masks, safety specs and gloves to parts of the NHS, care workers and nursing homes.

The headteacher at Oldbury Wells School, Sarah Godden, coordinated the effort, which saw more than 500 safety goggles distributed.

About 200 pairs of school safety goggles were donated to Bridgnorth Hospital for its community care nursing team. The equipment came from William Brookes School, The Corbet School and Grove School.

Other establishments which have also donated, include Church Stretton School, Priory School, Thomas Adams, Mary Webb and Shrewsbury School.

PPE was initially distributed to Shropshire's main hospitals as a priority, before being given to other practices and care workers.