'Not a key worker': Driver arrested with £57,000 of cocaine

Benjamin Evans, 26, was stopped by Dyfed Powys Police on the A40 Brecon Bypass on Monday.

He has since appeared at Swansea Magistrates Court where he admitted a charge of possession of class A drugs with the intent to supply.

Evans, from Ystradgynlais, has been remanded in custody for sentencing at Swansea Crown Court on May 20.

A spokesman for Dyfed Powys Police said: "On Monday a blue Ford Focus was stopped on the A40 at Brecon bypass, Powys.

"The driver of the vehicle, Evans, was wearing high visibility work clothing and stated that he was on the way home after working all night as a key worker.

"Acting on previous intelligence Evans was arrested for drug offences. During the search of the vehicle a large package wrapped in brown Sellotape was found which was later confirmed to be cocaine, to the estimated value of approximately £57,000. He was charged with the offence and remanded to appear in court."

DI Steve Lloyd, leading the investigation, said "This is an excellent result. Trying to pass himself off as a key worker did not succeed.

"Possessing drugs with the intent to supply does not qualify as essential work.

"I hope this will serve as a warning to others who wish to bring drugs into the Powys area that it will not be tolerated. We want to let potential criminals know that it is business as usual and we will continue to pursue those who target some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

"I would like to thank all the staff who worked together to quickly bring this case to court resulting in a guilty plea. This result will go a long way to keeping our communities safe. If anyone is worried about drugs in their community I would urge them to contact police and we will take the appropriate action

"To report anything suspicious or concerns about the selling and taking of drugs in the community click here to report online, or call 101. To report information anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."