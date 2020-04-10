GALLERY: Health workers thank Bridgnorth residents for hand cream donations

The initiative was started by two teachers from Bridgnorth, who along with donations from members of the public, purchased the cream and distributed them to staff in medical practices, hospitals and pharmacies.

As well as teaching, Samantha Kinsey, of Grove Crescent and Gemma Brown, of Princess Drive, also sell Body Shop cosmetics from home and used social media to promote their idea to 'help the hands that help us', highlighting the harsh effects on the skin that heavy hand-washing and sanitising can have.

The childhood friends, both 33, used their commission to add extra sets of hand cream for every four that members of the public donated.

They were then packaged up and distributed to health establishments, including Bridgnorth Medical Practice, Bridgnorth Hospital, Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and Murrays Pharmacy in Bridgnorth.

Staff at Bridgnorth Medical Practice said: "Thank you so much for the wonderful hand cream – smells so much nicer than what we have and is really cheering up the staff.

"We're overwhelmed with the kindness and support patients are showing us and all the good wishes we're receiving during this busy and stressful time.

"We're aware of how this is affecting our patients too and we feel for you all.

"Once again, thanks from everyone at Bridgnorth Medical Practice for the wonderful and thoughtful gift."

Samantha, who teaches English at Idsall School in Shifnal, said: "We were amazed at how many people wanted to donate in such hard times. It is so uplifting to see the Bridgnorth community come together to support out NHS.

"We cannot thank those that donated enough – it has restored our faith in humanity."