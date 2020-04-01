Shropshire author and illustrator offering free online classes for kids

Sarah Parkinson, who lives in Oswestry, is hosting classes on Facebook Live for children aged five to seven.

Keeping youngsters entertained during the Coronavirus lockdown is a major challenge for parents across the country. The author, who wrote and illustrated children's books, Dragonfly Pie and The Shoe Foxes, wants to do her bit to help.

She explains: “My aim is to not only give children a guided creative outlet for sharing ideas and creating their own story books, but also to give parents a much needed bit of quiet time with a cup of tea.

“I think we all need to pull together and do what we can.

"I've done workshops in schools but with the school closures I decided to do it for free for everyone.”

The classes will be held on Facebook Live on Sarah’s Facebook page @sparkyauthor on Wednesdays from 10am.