Streets erupt with applause and fireworks light the sky as Shropshire claps for NHS workers
People across Shropshire joined in force and opened their front doors, back gates and bedroom windows to give NHS employees a round of applause.
The show of appreciation took place at 8pm yesterday and saw fireworks take to the sky as part of 'clap for our carers' to show support for health workers battling the spread of the coronavirus.
Hundreds of people across Shropshire took part in the tribute, joining thousands of Britons across the country.
And social media was flooded with posts of people showing their gratitude towards those on the frontline of the disease.
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Shropshire's two acute hospitals, posted on Twitter: "So much love for the NHS and our colleagues here at SaTH.
"Thank you so much, it really does make a difference."
West Midlands Ambulance Service, which covers Shropshire, said: "That was an absolutely incredible 60 seconds that will live long in the memory of all NHS staff.
"So much noise, cheering and clapping – we are truly humbled."
People took part from Ludlow, south of the county, to Whitchurch in the north.
Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow, Andy Boddington, said: "I have never experienced anything like that.
"When I stepped out into the dark, there was no one around.
"Seconds later there was a growing applause from all the streets around.
"It was really emotional, just the right thing to do."
Explaining the reason behind the national show of appreciation, Gloria Partridge, from Shrewsbury, said: "I will be doing it because we need all the key workers more so at this time.
"They are always there for us regardless of the situation they may be in.
"They work silently and it is so important that they know how very much they are appreciated."
Unsurprisingly, one voice that could be heard above the rest was Shrewsbury's town crier Martin Wood.
Among the claps and cheers, fireworks could be seen lighting up the sky in Shrewsbury, Telford and other areas across the county.
Whether it be Shropshire's major towns or small villages, the sound of residents' cheers could be heard even in the most rural of places.
Including in Much Wenlock, where Shropshire Councillor David Turner said cheers could be heard travelling across fields.
He said: "The whoops and cheers floated across the fields to us, thanking all of the carers, nurses, doctors, paramedics and staff of the NHS. Thank you!"
Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said: "Amazing! Street full of clapping hands and even fireworks. I love Telford and Wrekin."
Other branches of the emergency services also joined the collective round of applause.
Telford First Responders posted on Twitter: "Lots of clapping and even fireworks in Woodside!
"It's great to hear people are still in good spirits and a massive thank you to all those keeping us safe."
