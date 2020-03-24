Coronavirus: Shropshire markets still trading despite difficult times

While Wellington Market was extremely busy on Saturday as shoppers looked for alternatives to crowded supermarkets, there has been a noticeable drop in trade for many stallholders across the county.

Ludlow Town Council has waived the rent for its stall holders for three months.

Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Tim Gill said: "The footfall in Ludlow has severely reduced which is exactly what is needed to help combat coronavirus, but there is a balance to be struck to make sure Ludlow’s residents can get adequate food and household supplies.

"At a time when extreme pressure is being exerted on supermarkets, Ludlow’s local butchers, bakers, smaller specialist food retailers, and Ludlow market have a part to play. Some people prefer shopping in the open rather than being part of the supermarkets scrums.

"Things are very difficult and we want to preserve Ludlow market as a source of food and household goods. We have waived the rent for a three month period, and adjusted the way the market is laid out so that an empty stalls are left between each trader to assist with social distancing.

"It is important that self-isolating is observed and anyone over 70 or with underlying health conditions should not leave the house at all."

Kate Gittins, facilities manager at Shrewsbury Market Hall, said special tape had been lain down in the hall to give shoppers an idea of the two metres recommending for social distancing.

"This is so heartbreaking for our traders who have built up their businesses as the footfall is undoubtedly down," she said.

"Many are remaining open and many are offering deliveries to those who are self isolating."

She said while the cafes were no longer open some of those running them were now offering takeaway services.

A spokesman for Wellington market said things were changing day to day.

"It was very busy on Saturday as shoppers looked for an alternative to the supermarket," he said.

"We shall have to see which traders turn up today for business."

Oswestry market was also open as usual for business on Saturday.