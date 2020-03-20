Museums and libraries have closed throughout Shropshire

The temporary closures will remain in place until further notice.

The affected sites and facilities are: Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, Shropshire Museums Collection Centre in Ludlow, Shrewsbury Castle, Much Wenlock Museum, Coleham Pumping Station,

Shropshire Archives, Severn Valley Country Park Visitor Centre, The Bungalow at The Mere at Ellesmere. The annual re-opening of Acton Scott Historic Working Farm will also be delayed until further notice.

Shropshire Council will be working, with partners, to support communities from a number of key library buildings as community co-ordination centres from March 30.

The closures mean that all events, meetings and group volunteering at the above sites will also be cancelled, to reduce social interaction and protect Shropshire residents.

"To allow us to prioritise ticketholders for events in the immediate future between now and the end of May initially, we ask that ticketholders for events beyond this date do not contact us at this time, and await further advice in due course. Ticketholders for events up to May 31 are offered the following options: Await further update where events can be rescheduled. Existing tickets will remain valid for rescheduled dates; Request an account credit. Where possible, we would be hugely grateful if ticketholders committed to visit us again when we re-open, by accepting an account credit to use against a future booking; Alternatively, a full refund is available. We thank people for your patience and understanding."