Coronavirus: GP practices in Shropshire inundated with requests for sick notes from patients needing to self-isolate

Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, which buys healthcare services for people in the borough, is reminding people that patients do not need a 'statement of fitness for work' note for the first seven days of sickness.

People unable to work for more than seven days because either they, or a family member, have symptoms of coronavirus can now obtain an isolation note through a new online service.

The notes can be accessed through the NHS website and NHS 111 online.

After answering a few questions, an isolation note will be emailed or sent to a trusted family member or friend, or directly to the employer.

