Coronavirus: GP practices in Shropshire inundated with requests for sick notes from patients needing to self-isolate

By Lisa O'Brien | Bridgnorth | Coronavirus | Published:

GP practices in Shropshire are being inundated with requests for sick notes from patients needing to self-isolate.

Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, which buys healthcare services for people in the borough, is reminding people that patients do not need a 'statement of fitness for work' note for the first seven days of sickness.

People unable to work for more than seven days because either they, or a family member, have symptoms of coronavirus can now obtain an isolation note through a new online service.

The notes can be accessed through the NHS website and NHS 111 online.

After answering a few questions, an isolation note will be emailed or sent to a trusted family member or friend, or directly to the employer.

A message posted on Telford & Wrekin CCG's website says: "Our GP practices are receiving an increasing number of requests for fit notes (a statement of fitness for work) from patients needing to self-isolate.

"Patients do not need a fit note for the first seven days of sickness.

"People unable to work for more than seven days because either they, or a family member, have symptoms of coronavirus (Covid-19) can now obtain an isolation note through a new online service."

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

