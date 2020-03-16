University Centre Shrewsbury shuts over coronavirus

The university said it was "highly likely that a non-residential member of our community has contracted the Covid-19 virus from outside the university" and that the campus will be closed until Friday, which was due to be the last day of the spring term.

Professor Anna Sutton, Provost of University Centre Shrewsbury, told students in halls of residence to return home immediately and said the university was hoping to reopen after the Easter break on April 13.

A message from Professor Sutton shared on Shrewsbury Students' Union Facebook page said: "I write to inform you that as of Monday University Centre Shrewsbury at Guildhall will be closed all week until the end of term.

"This is because we have just been advised that it is highly likely that a non-residential member of our community has contracted the Covid-19 virus from outside the university and our priority is to do everything within our powers to keep everyone well and well looked after. Please respect this person’s privacy and refrain from speculation.

"Those of you in halls of residence are asked to travel to your permanent home address immediately please.

"If you are an international student and intending to stay over the vacation please notify David Clarke, Student Futures Coordinator.

"Please stay in touch with your tutors over e-mail and they will be asked to continue to engage with you in regard to your studies, which should now continue online during term-time.

"Having managed teaching through the flooding in recent weeks, we are well-equipped to do this.

"Our intention at this time is to reopen after the Easter vacation but please do look out for further notices.

"Thank you for your patience during this extraordinary time."

Meanwhile Hodnet Primary School near Market Drayton has closed for a deep clean after a student showed symptoms of coronavirus last week.

Current government guidance is for schools and colleges to stay open unless somebody has contracted coronavirus.

As of Sunday 35 people had died in the UK after testing positive for Covid-19, including three patients in Wolverhampton.

No deaths have been confirmed in the Shropshire, Powys or Telford & Wrekin council areas so far.