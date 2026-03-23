'Underperforming' Telford pharmacy set to close - here's when

Nigel Dugmore runs both the Parade Pharmacy and Donnington Pharmacy, both in Donnington, and has confirmed that the move to consolidate is for business reasons.

Donnington Pharmacy. Picture: Google Maps

“The Parade is closing and everything will be moving up to Donnington,” said Mr Dugmore, a superintendent pharmacist who is also a parish and Telford & Wrekin borough councillor.

“From a business point of view The Parade has been under-performing,” he added.

“We have recently reduced the opening hours for The Parade and it makes sense to consolidate everything.