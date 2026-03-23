'Underperforming' Telford pharmacy set to close - here's when
A pharmacy in Telford is set to close at the end of next month as the business running it concentrates on its other premises just a short walk away.
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By David Tooley
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Nigel Dugmore runs both the Parade Pharmacy and Donnington Pharmacy, both in Donnington, and has confirmed that the move to consolidate is for business reasons.
“The Parade is closing and everything will be moving up to Donnington,” said Mr Dugmore, a superintendent pharmacist who is also a parish and Telford & Wrekin borough councillor.
“From a business point of view The Parade has been under-performing,” he added.
“We have recently reduced the opening hours for The Parade and it makes sense to consolidate everything.