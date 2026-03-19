Bereavement books for young people are available at Powys libraries

The carefully selected titles are designed to help children and young people understand grief and find comfort during difficult times.

Funded by Welsh Government, the collections provide gentle, age-appropriate support for those navigating grief and loss.

Four full sets of the books are held at Y Lanfa (Welshpool), Newtown, Llandrindod Wells and Y Gaer (Brecon), but the books are available to borrow through any Powys library.

Councillor Sandra Davies, Cabinet Member for Future Generations, said: “Grief can feel overwhelming for children, and having the right tools to help them make sense of their feelings is incredibly important. These books offer gentle, accessible support for families, and we want to make sure people know they are there to be used whenever they are needed.”

Councillor Raiff Devlin, Cabinet Member for Customers, Digital and Community Services, said: “Our libraries play a vital role in supporting the wellbeing of communities across Powys. We encourage parents, carers, schools and professionals to make full use of this collection. The books are available, free to borrow, and our staff are always on hand to help you find what you need.”

A full list of available titles, along with further information on bereavement support services, can be accessed by scanning the QR code on posters in libraries or by visiting:

https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/14339/Bereavement-Support

Books can also be browsed and reserved via the online library catalogue:

https://powys.spydus.co.uk/cgi-bin/spydus.exe/MSGTRN/OPAC/HOME/

Library staff are available to offer guidance and help families choose the most suitable resources.