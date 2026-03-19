Kington Town Council is considering taking over the public toilets in Place De Marines after many complaints about them.

The Mill Street toilets were described by Kington County Councillor Terry James as appalling and he said both local residents and visitors deserve better.

Local businesses have also complained about the toilets and their effect on tourism.

Herefordshire Council, which currently manages the toilets say they are currently undertaking a review of toilets in the county and they would consider a community asset transfer to Kington Town Council.

Town clerk Liz Kelso updated members on progress with the possible asset transfer of the toilets at the March meeting.

She said Herefordshire Council is preparing a schedule of proposed renovations they would undertake before any handover to the town council, together with the full terms and conditions of any transfer of responsibilities.

Ms Kelso said they then want to come and talk to the town council, and hopefully the schedule will be completed soon.

Previously the clerk had asked for the running costs of the toilets from Herefordshire Council for the last few years.

The figures they provided for 2022, 2023 and 2024 show cleaning costs of between £11,000 and £12,000 and maintenance costs of between £9,000 and £15,000.

The council was told the working party would consider the schedule of work and the terms and conditions first and then the matter would got to the full council for a final decision on any takeover.