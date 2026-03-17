The development of a bespoke rapid response service in rural and remote areas was recommendation four of a review completed following a decision to close the Welshpool and Caernarfon Air Ambulance bases.

Now health leaders want to broaden the issue to create a rural ambulance improvement proposal and they say enhanced cars would only be one option and not the predetermined outcome.

A fully developed proposal is expected to be taken to the NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee in November 2026.

It comes as the Wales Air Ambulance Charity confirmed that the consolidated air ambulance base in North Wales will not become operational until the first or second quarter of 2027/28.

Members of the NWJCC were told at a meeting on Tuesday that planning approval needs to be obtained and planning consent has not yet been secured and commercial discussions remain ongoing.

Director of Commissioning for Ambulance Services, Ross Whitehead said: “This provides a substantial planning window for the committee to appropriately consider the delivery of recommendation four on its own timeline, without dependency on the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service and the air ambulance estate programme.

“Recommendation 4 can be treated as a standalone programme focused on improving rural and remote ambulance response and not as mitigation for, or a condition of changes to EMERTS base configuration.”

Montgomeryshire Senedd Member and some of the Welshpool Air Ambulance campaign group recently met with the NWJCC chairman Ian Green.

He said they were keen to be engaged in the process and they expect that no action on the amalgamated air ambulance base take place before action is taken on recommendation four.

The committee heard that initial analysis of phase 2 of the performance framework for ambulance services in Wales which as implemented in December 2025, does not indicate a clear disparity of performance split along rural and urban areas.

Mr Whitehead said this indicates that they need to carefully consider their actions in response to recommendation four to ensure it genuinely improves the experience of ambulance service provision in rural areas.

The committee was given three options of how to proceed.

The first option was to do nothing – not to implement recommendation four and not to commission a new rural enhanced or critical care model.

Option 2 was to implement the two car enhanced model, to meet the previously endorsed commissioning intentions.

Option three was to re-engage the public and develop a broader rural ambulance improvement proposal.

Mr Whitehead said they could use the period before the consolidated air ambulance base opens to re-engage with rural communities and Llais, the public’s voice on health matters, to clarify that recommendation four is about improving rural ambulance response, not EMERTS bases, understand the current and emerging rural concerns and develop a rural ambulance improvement proposal.

This will draw on Welsh Ambulance Service Trust rural response assessment, the national ambulance performance framework, potential enhancements to recruitment, deployment, pathways, workforce mix and clinical support and the consideration of enhanced cars would only be one option not the predetermined outcome.

Chief Executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Carol Shillabeer asked that all rural communities have the opportunity to engage in the process not just those in areas affected by air ambulance changes. She said they do not want this issue to stall.

Powys Teaching Health Board Chief Executive Hayley Thomas noted the strength of feeling about the issue. She called for clarity about what the model is, the timescale, details and the process as soon as possible.

Nia Roberts, lay member of the committee, said: “The quicker that we can move on with something that fulfils the needs of the rural communities the better. We don’t want this to stall, it’s very important.”

Members agreed to option three.