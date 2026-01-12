39 per cent of adults want to see ultra-processed foods banned – survey

Some 59 per cent of adults believe UPFs are “impossible to avoid” when shopping on a budget, the study for retailer Lakeland found.

Two thirds (66 per cent) are worried about their effects on public health and 68 per cent believe the Government should do more to protect people from them.

Two thirds (66 per cent) also think supermarkets should take more responsibility for the UPFs they sell, and 77 per cent want clear warning labels on food containing ultra-processed ingredients.

Three quarters (74 per cent) say children should be taught at school about the dangers of UPFs and the importance of home cooking.

The survey found a quarter of adults (24 per cent) do not know how to recognise the presence of UPFs in food products.

It found 31 per cent have been cooking from scratch more in the last year, with 35 per cent more in the last two years, and 44 per cent in the last five years.

A fifth (19 per cent) are cooking from scratch more regularly to avoid UPFs, while 25 per cent are cooking from scratch more to save money and 26 per cent for other health benefits.

However 44 per cent say they do not have time to cook from scratch, 16 per cent believe it is too complicated and 19 per cent think it would cost too much.

Wendy Miranda, customer brand ambassador at Lakeland, said: “There are clear benefits to cooking from scratch and knowing exactly what is going into the food we eat.

“We encourage our customers to think of the benefits, from nutrition to mindfulness to improving overall energy levels and simply feeling a sense of personal achievement with each cooking creation.”

The survey follows global experts warning that UPFs are a leading cause of the “chronic disease pandemic” linked to diet, with food firms putting profit above all else.

Writing in The Lancet medical journal in November, 43 scientists and researchers joined forces to argue that UPFs are “displacing” fresh foods and meals, worsening diet quality, and are linked to multiple chronic diseases.

including an increased risk of obesity, heart disease, cancer and early death.

Examples of UPFs include ice cream, processed meats, crisps, mass-produced bread, some breakfast cereals, biscuits, many ready meals and fizzy drinks.

UPFs often contain high levels of saturated fat, salt, sugar and additives, which experts say leaves less room in people’s diets for more nutritious foods.

UPFs also tend to include additives and ingredients that are not used when people cook from scratch, such as preservatives, emulsifiers and artificial colours and flavours.

The dietary share of UPFs remains below 25 per cent in countries such as Italy, Cyprus, Greece, Portugal and across Asia, but it is 50 per cent in the US and UK, the research said.

Mortar Research surveyed 2,000 UK adults in January.