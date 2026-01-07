Nursing chief highlights hospitals' diabetes work

Improving care for our patients is so important to our trust and I would like to talk about the remarkable progress that has been made in our diabetes service with the creation of an in-house team.

The new team made up of four podiatrists are passionate about their roles and in the words of Nicky Beard, Podiatry Diabetes Lead, they want to ensure patients get gold standard treatment.

Operating at both our hospitals, various measures have seen an improvement in care and referral to the diabetes service and quicker access to patients.

There has been a huge increase in the number of inpatients having a compulsory foot check, more tailored and compulsory education for ward staff and a hot clinic with the Emergency Department, so if anybody comes to hospital with a diabetic foot ulcer and is not admitted to hospital, they now have fast access to a walk-in slot the next working day.

An Achiles Tool has also been designed for staff, which is a mirror on one side and guidance on the other. This makes it easier for my colleagues to understand and it concentrates on prevention rather than cure.

I would like to say how proud I am of the new team and with them working in-house it means we can recognise the needs of our patients and adapt our service to them in a prompt and efficient manner.

We would also like to invite people to learn more about plans to transform local hospital services at a series of information drop-in sessions at libraries this winter.

The sessions are part of a winter roadshow for the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP), giving people the opportunity to find out more about the upcoming changes to the organisation of hospital health services from 2028 and ask any questions they may have.

The multi-million pound investment will improve care for everyone through modern, purpose-built facilities and ensure more people get the care they need, at the right time and in the right place.

Each drop-in session will be informal, with no need to book in advance. The first two sessions are Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre – Thursday 8 January, 10am-12pm, and Newport Community Library – Tuesday 13 January, 10am-1pm.

They will then run on various dates until the end of March. For more details visit: Hospitals Transformation Programme Community Meetings – SaTH