'Stop using it': Baby formula products recalled by Nestlé amid toxin fears - full list of batch codes and latest update from the Food Standards Agency

Nestlé is recalling specific batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula baby food products.

The company said: “This is due to the potential presence of cereulide in the batches concerned.”

Cereulide can trigger nausea and vomiting when consumed. The batches have been sold across the world.

The Food Standards Agency has urged parents to stop feeding babies with the specific batches identified by Nestlé even if no signs of illness have been identified.

The FSA said: “Even if you have not identified ill-health in your baby as a result of consumption of this product, it is essential to stop using it. If the infant formula or follow-on formula was prescribed by a health professional for your infant, consult a pharmacist or other medical professional before changing formula.”

You can see the full FSA risk assessment below.

Nestlé said there had been no confirmed reports of illness associated with the products, but was recalling them "out of an abundance of caution".

"The safety and wellbeing of babies is our absolute priority," Nestle said. "We sincerely apologise for any concern or inconvenience caused to parents, caregivers, and customers."

How to identify Nestlé baby food products with potential risk and what to do if you have any of them

The products that Nestlé is recalling are identifiable by their batch codes which can be found on the base of the tin or box for powdered formulas or the base of the outer box and on the side / top of the container for ready-to-feed formulas. A full list is below

Consumers who may have these batches should not feed this product to their baby.

The company added: “If you have been prescribed one of these batches listed please destroy the product and speak to your Healthcare Professional for advice on an alternative.

“Anyone concerned about their baby’s health should contact a healthcare professional.

“All other Nestlé products and other batches of the same product that are not in the scope of this voluntary recall are safe to consume.”

The FSA has further advised: “If you have bought any of the above products do not feed it to babies. Instead, share a photo of the product and the batch code via https://www.nestle.co.uk/en-gb/getintouch or call the careline on 0800 0 81 81 80 for a refund. If you have fed this product to a baby and have any concerns about potential health impact, you should seek advice from healthcare professionals, using the most appropriate route depending on where you live, (i.e., visit your GP, call NHS111).”

A full list of UK products and batch numbers can be found here:

SMA Advanced First Infant Milk 800g

51450742F1

52319722BA

52819722AA

SMA Advanced Follow-on Milk 800g

51240742F2

51890742F2

52879722AA

SMA First Infant Milk 800g

51170346AA

51170346AB

51340346AB

51580346AA

51590346AA

52760346AB

52760346AD

52780346AA

SMA First Infant Milk 400g

51350346AA

52750346AD

SMA First Infant Milk 1.2Kg

51340346BE

52740346BA

52750346BA

SMA LITLLE STEPS First Infant Milk 800g

51220346AD

51540346AC

52740346AD

SMA Comfort 800g

52620742F3

51240742F3

51439722BA

51479722BA

51769722BA

52049722AA

SMA First Infant Milk 200ml

52860295M

52870295M

53220295M

53230295M

53030295M

53040295M

53070295M

53080295M

SMA First Infant Milk 70ml

53170742B1

SMA Lactose Free 400g

51150346AB

51500346AB

51719722BA

51759722BA

51829722BA

51979722BA

52109722BA

53299722BA

53459722BA

SMA Anti Reflux 800g

51570742F3

52099722BA

52099722BB

52739722BA

ALFAMINO 400g

51200017Y3

51210017Y1

51220017Y1

51250017Y1

51390017Y1

51420017Y2

51430017Y1

51460017Y1

51690017Y2

51690017Y3

51700017Y1

51710017Y1

51740017Y1

52760017Y5

52790017Y1

52860017Y1

53100017Y3

53110017Y1

53140017Y1

53140017Y2

53150017Y1

In addition these batches may be available in Northern Ireland:

SMA First Infant Milk 800g

51590346AB

52750346AE

The Food Standards Agency risk statement in full

The possible presence of cereulide (toxin) makes these products unsafe to consume.

Cereulide is a toxin produced by some strains of Bacillus cereus. Cereulide is highly heat stable meaning it is unlikely to be deactivated or destroyed by cooking, using boiling water or when making the infant milk. If consumed it can lead to rapid onset of symptoms. Symptoms caused by this toxin include nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

Even if you have not identified ill-health in your baby as a result of consumption of this product, it is essential to stop using it. If the infant formula or follow-on formula was prescribed by a health professional for your infant, consult a pharmacist or other medical professional before changing formula.