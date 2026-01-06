'Stop using it': Baby formula products recalled by Nestlé amid toxin fears - full list of batch codes and latest update from the Food Standards Agency
Nestlé has issued a global recall for some baby formula products amid fears of toxins - full list of batch codes and latest Food Standards Agency advice here
Nestlé is recalling specific batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula baby food products.
The company said: “This is due to the potential presence of cereulide in the batches concerned.”
Cereulide can trigger nausea and vomiting when consumed. The batches have been sold across the world.
The Food Standards Agency has urged parents to stop feeding babies with the specific batches identified by Nestlé even if no signs of illness have been identified.
The FSA said: “Even if you have not identified ill-health in your baby as a result of consumption of this product, it is essential to stop using it. If the infant formula or follow-on formula was prescribed by a health professional for your infant, consult a pharmacist or other medical professional before changing formula.”
You can see the full FSA risk assessment below.
Nestlé said there had been no confirmed reports of illness associated with the products, but was recalling them "out of an abundance of caution".
"The safety and wellbeing of babies is our absolute priority," Nestle said. "We sincerely apologise for any concern or inconvenience caused to parents, caregivers, and customers."
How to identify Nestlé baby food products with potential risk and what to do if you have any of them
The products that Nestlé is recalling are identifiable by their batch codes which can be found on the base of the tin or box for powdered formulas or the base of the outer box and on the side / top of the container for ready-to-feed formulas. A full list is below
Consumers who may have these batches should not feed this product to their baby.
The company added: “If you have been prescribed one of these batches listed please destroy the product and speak to your Healthcare Professional for advice on an alternative.
“Anyone concerned about their baby’s health should contact a healthcare professional.
“All other Nestlé products and other batches of the same product that are not in the scope of this voluntary recall are safe to consume.”
The FSA has further advised: “If you have bought any of the above products do not feed it to babies. Instead, share a photo of the product and the batch code via https://www.nestle.co.uk/en-gb/getintouch or call the careline on 0800 0 81 81 80 for a refund. If you have fed this product to a baby and have any concerns about potential health impact, you should seek advice from healthcare professionals, using the most appropriate route depending on where you live, (i.e., visit your GP, call NHS111).”
A full list of UK products and batch numbers can be found here:
SMA Advanced First Infant Milk 800g
51450742F1
52319722BA
52819722AA
SMA Advanced Follow-on Milk 800g
51240742F2
51890742F2
52879722AA
SMA First Infant Milk 800g
51170346AA
51170346AB
51340346AB
51580346AA
51590346AA
52760346AB
52760346AD
52780346AA
SMA First Infant Milk 400g
51350346AA
52750346AD
SMA First Infant Milk 1.2Kg
51340346BE
52740346BA
52750346BA
SMA LITLLE STEPS First Infant Milk 800g
51220346AD
51540346AC
52740346AD
SMA Comfort 800g
52620742F3
51240742F3
51439722BA
51479722BA
51769722BA
52049722AA
SMA First Infant Milk 200ml
52860295M
52870295M
53220295M
53230295M
52870295M
53030295M
53040295M
53070295M
53080295M
SMA First Infant Milk 70ml
53170742B1
SMA Lactose Free 400g
51150346AB
51500346AB
51719722BA
51759722BA
51829722BA
51979722BA
52109722BA
53299722BA
53459722BA
SMA Anti Reflux 800g
51570742F3
52099722BA
52099722BB
52739722BA
ALFAMINO 400g
51200017Y3
51210017Y1
51220017Y1
51250017Y1
51390017Y1
51420017Y2
51430017Y1
51460017Y1
51690017Y2
51690017Y3
51700017Y1
51710017Y1
51740017Y1
52760017Y5
52790017Y1
52860017Y1
53100017Y3
53110017Y1
53140017Y1
53140017Y2
53150017Y1
In addition these batches may be available in Northern Ireland:
SMA First Infant Milk 800g
51590346AB
52750346AE
The Food Standards Agency risk statement in full
The possible presence of cereulide (toxin) makes these products unsafe to consume.
Cereulide is a toxin produced by some strains of Bacillus cereus. Cereulide is highly heat stable meaning it is unlikely to be deactivated or destroyed by cooking, using boiling water or when making the infant milk. If consumed it can lead to rapid onset of symptoms. Symptoms caused by this toxin include nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.
Even if you have not identified ill-health in your baby as a result of consumption of this product, it is essential to stop using it. If the infant formula or follow-on formula was prescribed by a health professional for your infant, consult a pharmacist or other medical professional before changing formula.