'It’s never too late to feel better': Shropshire help on offer to quit smoking in 2026

Shropshire’s Healthy Lives Stop Smoking Service provides free, local support with quitting smoking.

People will benefit from regular one-to-one appointments over three months, with a choice of telephone or in-person support in a range of venues across the county, four-weeks supply of NRT following assessment, and regular carbon monoxide readings to help track progress.

People only need to book their first appointment and their stop-smoking advisor will book the rest of the appointments with them.

Councillor Bernie Bentick, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for public health and adult social care, said: "We know people find quitting smoking much easier with the right support and our local stop smoking service has already helped many residents enjoy the benefits of being a non-smoker.

"If you’ve been thinking about quitting smoking for a while or only just thinking about it now, the New Year is a great time to book your first appointment with one of the service’s friendly stop smoking advisors.

"They’ll help guide and support you every step of the way, with free one-to-one telephone or in-person appointments and 4-weeks nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) to help manage any nicotine cravings. It’s never too late to feel better and also enjoy those extra pounds in your pocket.

"I’d encourage anyone who’s thinking about quitting to take advantage of Shropshire’s free local stop smoking support service."

For more information and to book a first appointment, scan the QR code below.

People can scan the code to get more information and to book their first appointment.

Alternatively people can visit www.shropshire.gov.uk/stopsmoking.

Anyone who needs help with booking can call 0345 6789 028, between 9am and 3pm, from Monday to Friday.