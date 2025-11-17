Shropshire dentists make thousands of extra urgent appointments available

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (NHS STW) said the appointments are part of 700,000 extra urgent dental appointments being rolled out across the country, announced by the Government in February.

There are a total of 7,000 more appointments available in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

The appointments can be booked via 111 or by calling 01743 322199 and are for urgent conditions, including severe toothache, abscesses, broken or knocked out teeth, swelling or severe bleeding from gums.

A statement on the NHS STW website said: "If you need urgent dental care for any of the following conditions, you can book an urgent appointment via NHS111 or by phoning 111.

Severe toothache: persistent and intense pain that cannot be managed with over-the-counter painkillers

Dental abscess: infection causing swelling, pain, and possibly fever

Broken or knocked-out tooth: trauma resulting in a fractured or completely dislodged tooth

Bleeding in mouth following a dental procedure or an injury that doesn’t stop by itself but can be self-controlled using local measures. Note that if bleeding cannot be self-controlled in any way, emergency care may be necessary

Swelling: significant swelling in the mouth or face that could indicate an infection

Fractured, loose or displaced fillings causing pain

Severe bleeding from gums, or acute conditions affecting other soft areas of the mouth (such as cheeks or tongue) which require urgent treatment

Other treatments may be available at the discretion of the dentist. These treatments may require extra visits and costs

"If you are registered with a dentist and it is within their usual working hours, please contact your dental practice to arrange an appointment."

Dr Lorna Clarson, chief medical officer at NHS Shropshire Telford and Wrekin, said: ‘We know how important it is for people to be able to access urgent dental care when they need it.

“These additional appointments will help to make that support more available for those who require it most. The appointments are specifically for urgent dental needs, so I would encourage anyone seeking care to check our website for details.

People can get an urgent appointment by visiting NHS111 online or phoning 111.

They can also call the local Dentist Advice Line on 01743 322199.

For more information, visit https://www.shropshiretelfordandwrekin.nhs.uk/your-health/where-to-get-advice-and-help/dentists/urgent-dental-appointments/.