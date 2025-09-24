Shropshire ranked among best areas to grow old in England

Care provider Agincare has launched the Later Life Happiness Index, a nationwide snapshot of how well different areas in England support older people.

The index shows where older adults are most likely to thrive, and where targeted investment could make a difference.

Local authority areas were assigned a 'Happiness Index Score' based on a range of environmental and community factors, including access to residential care and home support, green spaces and social infrastructure.

Shropshire is among the best places in the country to grow old. Photo: Agincare

Coming in top was North Yorkshire (with a score of 66.9) and Cornwall (65.8), followed by Somerset (58.5) and Wiltshire (51).

But tied for 10th place with Northumberland was Shropshire, with a 'Happiness Index Score' of 39.2.

Raina Summerson, group CEO of Agincare said: “Later life should be about independence, dignity, and connection.

"The Happiness Index for Older People offers a valuable look at the broader conditions that make that possible — highlighting both the progress being made and where there’s more to do."

At the other end of the Index, Slough (8.7), Barking and Dagenham (8.2) appear in the bottom five — which the study said is likely due to limited green space, lower proportions of older residents, or fewer registered care providers per capita.

The Telford and Wrekin borough came in lower than Shropshire in the ranking, but far from the bottom with a score of 18.1.