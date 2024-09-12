Shropshire nursing boss: Guided tours available at maternity services open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

I am pleased to share the next date for the maternity services open day, which will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2024, 10am-3pm at the Shropshire Women and Children’s Centre, part of the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Throughout the day, there will be hourly guided tours through our antenatal ward, delivery suite, midwife led unit and postnatal ward, offering an opportunity to meet maternity services teams, ask questions and watch simulation training.

Alongside this, there will be information stalls on areas including antenatal and postnatal care, labour and birth. Our teams will be joined by the Maternity Voices Partnership (MVP) Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, who will be on hand to provide support and information for those interested in getting involved with shaping maternity services here at SaTH.

Those interested in attending the event can turn up on the day. For more details please visit the website

Hayley Flavell

Keeping with maternity services, applications for the next cohort of the trust’s Maternity Volunteer to Career (Vtc) Programme are now open.

This is a great opportunity for people to gain experience in maternity and attend training sessions with clinical leads to develop their skills and knowledge. You do not need previous experience or qualifications to apply.

As well as volunteering within the clinical setting, the group will have a number of evening masterclasses, including interview preparation, a communication workshop, simulated training and 1:1 career conversation.

To date, the programme has enabled over 80 per cent of participants to get paid employment at the Trust or train in a health-related course.

The closing date for applications is Monday, September 30, 2024. If you are interested in joining the programme and reading success stories from previous volunteers, visit our website.

Finally, good luck and thank you to all our SaTH Charity runners taking part in Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon on Sunday.

We have seven fantastic runners taking part, all raising money for incredible services within our hospitals.

If you have any feedback about local healthcare, independent support and signposting is available from Healthwatch Shropshire, Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin and Powys Community Health Council (CHC):

- Healthwatch Shropshire: 01743 237884 or email the team via enquiries@healthwatchshropshire.co.uk

- Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin: 01952 739540 or email info@healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk

- Llais Wales: 01686 627632 or email powysenquiries@llaiscymru.org