Health bosses launch survey as they get ready to choose new 24-hour GP service provider

Health bosses at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (NHS STW), want people to fill out a survey on the service, as part of plans to secure a new contract for the provider.

The county's GP Out of Hours Service, currently delivered by ShropDoc, provides medical care outside of General Practice core hours.

NHS STW said that as part of its commissioning responsibilities there is a need to re-procure the service in line with its statutory and legal duties.

The official procurement process is due to begin in September 2024, with a contract potentially being awarded to the successful bidder for a period of up to five-years.

Potential providers, that are suitably qualified and experienced, are now being invited to submit expressions of interest for the GP Out of Hours Service.

As part of the process, NHS STW has launched a county-wide engagement exercise, running until Sunday, September 15, to gain important patient and resident feedback.

Anyone who would like to share their views on what works well and what could be improved, can complete a five to ten minute survey.

People who would prefer to complete the survey in an alternative format, can request it by emailing stw.communications@nhs.net.

Gemma Smith, Director of Commissioning at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Work is currently underway by NHS STW to re-procure the GP Out of Hours Service. This is part of our usual commissioning business cycle.

“Taking our statutory duties into account, we are progressing with a formal procurement process whilst recognising the crucial role that the GP Out of Hours plays within the local health and care system.

“Our intention is to minimise any impact on our patients and residents as far as possible and we are committed on ensuring continued good access for patients”.