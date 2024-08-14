Nominate your hospital hero who has gone that extra mile for an award

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Is there a hospital hero who you think has gone that extra mile and who you would like to nominate for a Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award?

If so, there is still time to put in a nomination as part of our annual Trust Celebratory Awards. The closing date for nominations is this Friday.

In partnership with the Shropshire Star, the trust is asking communities to nominate their hospital heroes for the Public Recognition Award in the only category that patients, families and members of the public can nominate and vote for in the awards.

Hayley Flavell

Last year’s winners were Ward 22 Short Stay at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH). The team was nominated for going “over and above” as they cared for a 90-year-old patient at the end of his life.

Ward manager Tom Davies said that it was a massive morale boost for the team to receive the award.

He said it made it even more special because it was voted for by the public and encouraged people to make a nomination.

Nominating and voting in the awards is a great opportunity to recognise and celebrate the fantastic contribution that our staff, volunteers and partners make, supporting patients, families and communities, whether in frontline teams or working behind the scenes, and we would love you to get involved.

You can find out how to nominate one of our colleagues or teams for the wonderful work that they do in the Shropshire Star and online (trustawards.co.uk/shropshirestar).

Nominations will be shortlisted and followed by a public vote, so you can choose your winner who will be announced at our staff awards on Friday, November 15.

Following the success of its previous open days, our maternity services will once again open their doors to the public on Saturday, September 28.

Taking place from 10am to 3pm at the Shropshire Women and Children’s Centre, part of the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, the open day will offer hourly guided tours of the trust’s antenatal ward, delivery suite, midwife led unit and postnatal ward throughout the day.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet maternity services teams, ask questions, watch simulation training and visit information stalls.

There is no need to register to attend the event, visitors are invited to turn up on the day.

Finally, if you are up for a challenge and would like to raise charity funds there is the opportunity to abseil from the top of the ward block at the RSH.

SaTH Charity, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and the RSH League of Friends have come together to raise funds to support those who are treated at our hospitals.

Details are available on the SaTH Charity website on sath.nhs.uk/about-us/charity/charity-abseil.

The registration fee for the abseil is £78, this covers the full cost of hosting through our fully insured and experienced delivery partner.

This approach ensures every penny you raise in donations goes to the hospital. We are asking that those taking part aim to raise at least £100 in addition to the registration fee and our charity team is on hand to help you reach this target.

If you want to accept the challenge, be an inspiration and abseil for a great cause please get in touch with the SaTH Charity team by emailing sath.charity@nhs.net or call 01743 492256.