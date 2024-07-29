Health leaders to visit four GP practices in Telford that came bottom in patient satisfaction survey

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Teldoc, a “super surgery” which runs six sites in the borough, Wellington Medical Practice, Donnington Medical Practice, and Charlton Medical Practice in Oakengates all scored poorly in the survey conducted by NHS England.

Patients were asked a variety of questions, including what their overall experience at the practice was like.

Teldoc came bottom in the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin region, scoring only 40.7 per cent, following by Wellington, which gained 50.7 per cent. Donnington Medical Practice and Charlton Medical Medical Practice, meanwhile, scored 57.1 per cent and 57.4 per cent respectively.

The survey showed that the ease of contact were the main issues, as well as getting to see their preferred GP often.

Teldoc runs six GP practices in Telford, including one in Malinslee (Picture: LDRS)

However, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin say the report was published at a time when a sheer demand for care is impacting patients’ ability to get an appointment.

Nicola Williams, associate director of primary care at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said: “GP practices within the county, as well as across the UK, are delivering more appointments each day than ever before and NHS staff are working incredibly hard to cope with increased demand for patient care.

“The GP Patient Survey is one of many data sources used by the NHS to identify those practices in need of additional support, and the recent survey findings are clear – there are too many patients waiting too long for an appointment and struggling to access the care and services their practice provides.

“We are working hard to make improvements through extensive work to support the national Primary Care Access Recovery Plan, and at an individual practice level, yet we know there is still much to be done.

“Our work has spanned improvements to phone systems, online access through the NHS App and practice websites to make it easier for people to make contact, get an appointment, and improve patient satisfaction.

“For Teldoc, Wellington, Donnington and Charlton Medical Practices, health leaders at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin will be providing support via a ‘quality practice visit’ to collaboratively work on individual action plans to improve patient accessibility and satisfaction.”