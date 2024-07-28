Parking changes set to come into force at Shrewsbury hospital amid redevelopment work

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Car parks are being reorganised at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as construction continues as part of the Future Fit reorganisation of services.

A community update has informed residents living nearby that there will be a reorganisation of the car parks at the Shrewsbury hospital to create new "Car Park Zones" which aims to help patients "find the most appropriate place to park".

According to the Trust's website, each zone has disabled parking, with the largest number of disabled spaces in Car Park Zone 2. Zone 2 provides the largest volume of parking for visitors and patients.

The nearest car parking for the emergency department will be Car Park Zones 0 and 1, and Zone 0 should also be used for the Copthorne Building and Mytton Oak House.

Car Parking Zone 1 should be used for Ward Block, the Lingen Davies Centre, Hamar Centre and Macmillan Support Centre.

Zone 2 is most appropriate for the Treatment Centre, while Zone 3 should be used for basement level services, including the pharmacy, outpatients, maxillofacial and orthodontics clinics and the bereavement suite.

Furthermore, a new road - which will be used by all visiting traffic from Monday, July 29 - has recently been completed. The road will allow construction traffic to begin accessing the new hospital site from Monday, August 5.

The RSH main outpatients entrance is due to close next Monday, July 29. A spokesperson for SaTh said the decision was taken to "keep staff, patients and visitors safe during the major construction work that will be happening in this area".

All other entrances into the hospital will remain open, and the new main entrance will be by the treatment centre. The hospital has reassured residents that outpatient appointments, clinics, and the League of Friends Café will continue as normal while the entrance is closed.

Photo: SaTH

Plans for a new one-way system are in the works, with developers expecting it to be in place in September.

In addition, a temporary helipad is now in use and will remain in use until the construction of the main build is complete.

The temporary site is on the boiler house recreation ground off Somerby Drive, to the northeast of the main hospital.

An artist's impression of proposed changes to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Based on data, the helipad is only expected to be used once or twice a month, the developers say it will not be used for landings at night.

A previous 'neighbour's drop-in session' was due to be held in June, but was cancelled due to the General Election.

A new date for the session has been given as Monday, August 5. The event will run from 4pm to 7pm at the SaTh Education, Research and Improvement Institute SY3 8UY.