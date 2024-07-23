'I'm happy to meet you': Health minister responds to Telford MP's hospital call

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shaun Davies, the former Telford Council leader, was elected as part of the landslide at the General Election which swept the party into power.

Mr Davies, speaking in a House of Commons debate on Urgent and Emergency Care on Tuesday afternoon, said: "For 14 years the community in Telford and I have worked hard to safeguard our A&E, but the last Conservative Government made Telford the largest town without a fully functioning A&E.

"Will the Health team meet me and other Shropshire MPs to discuss this discredited and disgraceful decision?"

Minister for secondary care Karin Smyth said she would be happy to meet him.

She replied: "I welcome my hon. Friend to his place. He knows what we all know, and what we know the entire country knows because we spent the past six weeks campaigning: it is the same story across the country.

"That is why we are committed to restoring standards and why we will fix this broken NHS, and of course I am happy to meet with him."