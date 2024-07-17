Work to start on new Shrewsbury hospital building - entrance to major department to close

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is set to start work on a new four-storey building at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) as a major part of the multi-million pound 'Future Fit' hospitals transformation process.

The development means that later this month the main outpatients entrance at the Shrewsbury hospital will close as part of the work.

In its place the entrance to the treatment centre will become the main entrance for the hospital.

A separate entrance is also being created for patients specifically accessing services on the basement level of the hospital.

SaTH said the closure is needed to allow for work to start on the new building.

The work is part of the overall revamp of the services provided at RSH and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

A statement from SaTH explained the details of the planned changes during the work, saying: "The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) will close its Outpatient entrance at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) on Monday, July 29, as part of construction works for the new hospital building.

"The closure will enable works to begin on the build of a new four storey hospital expansion.

"To maintain hospital operations, the entrance to the Treatment Centre will become the main entrance to the hospital during the works.

"All other entrances will be unaffected. A new entrance will be made available for the public to enter the hospital opposite the main staff car park leading to RSH Level 0 (basement services)."

The trust said signs will be put in place to allow patients and visitors find their way around the site and staff will be on hand to direct people and answer queries.

Dr Ed Rysdale, Emergency Medicine Consultant and Clinical Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP) Lead said: “This is a really significant moment for the trust and the HTP programme as we are preparing for construction to begin on the new, improved healthcare facilities.

“The new four storey hospital building will provide the improved clinical space needed to realise our HTP plans, meaning the population of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales will benefit from high quality, sustainable care, and fewer delays for treatment for everyone, at two thriving hospital sites.”

Matthew Neal, Director of Hospitals Transformation Programme said: “I’d like to thank our staff, patients and visitors for their continued patience and support, as we deliver this transformational programme of work. Given the constrained nature of the site we recognise there could be some disruption caused by these works. Please be assured we will do everything possible to minimise this.”

The Future Fit plans finally received national approval in May this year after years of delays.

Patients and visitors can visit the trust’s website for the most up-to-date information on accessing the hospital and for parking arrangements.