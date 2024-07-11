Telford ex-soldier plans to walk UK's entire coastline for charity - and broadcast it live on TikTok

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jason Holbrook from Telford is aiming to walk the entire perimeter of the English, Welsh and Scottish coastline in under 15 months.

The 48-year-old doesn't have a definite date on when he will set off on his near 7,000-mile journey, but is hoping to raise as much as he can for six charities.

Jason aims to set off on his lengthy walk in the next two to three months after his son has got married.

The ex-soldier will camp during the walk and has set up a fundraising page to raise money for The British Legion, Macmillan Cancer Support, Walking With The Wounded, Women's Aid, Mind, and Suicide Prevention UK.

Jason has personally suffered with PTSD and depression, and is hoping to raise awareness of mental health issues through his walk. The 48-year-old has gained more than 20,000 followers on TikTok where he discusses and raises awareness of mental health, and aims to help those who need support.

Jason will begin his walk on the southwest coast and has mapped out his journey with the first week of hiking taking him from Minehead to Westward Ho!, covering 87 miles.

The map of Jason's walk

The ex-soldier plans to showcase his journey live on TikTok, and hopes to document his walk in a book after completion. Jason was inspired by another former soldier who completed the walk and whose story he read.

Walking for more than a year and covering nearly 7,000 miles, Jason will battle the weather and all four seasons. The 48-year-old said: "I’m trying not to hit Scotland in the winter."

Jason will carry items including waterproof clothing, his sleeping bag, a tent, and cooking equipment, and has begun training in preparation for the mammoth task.

Jason Holbrook has began training for his walk

"I'm taking on the biggest challenge of my life," he said.

"I really want to help these charities that have helped me because they’ve been brilliant, especially their British Legion and MIND, they’ve been fabulous.

"Mental health has been a big part of my life and I want to get everybody talking about it. I feel really passionate about the subject.

"I don’t want to rush, I want to take in some of the scenery on the way around, take lots of pictures and I’ll be going live on my TikTok."

You can follow Jason's walk through his TikTok page: @mhmletstalk.

Further information on his fundraising can be found at givewheel.com/fundraising/3335/11o23-miles-550-days-walking-the-coastline-of-the-uk-while-amping/.