Health campaigners slam decision to 'privatise' some GP services in county

A company called Atrumed Healthcare Ltd was awarded contracts earlier this year to provide medical cover for the nursing teams at both Bridgnorth and Whitchurch Community Hospitals.

Gill George, who chairs Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Defend Our NHS said: "Without any mention of this to the general public, community trust bosses have privatised a significant chunk of GP/medical care.

"At Whitchurch Community Hospital and Bridgnorth Community Hospital, contracts for medical care for inpatients have been given to a company called Atrumed Ltd, also known as Atrumed Healthcare.

"The successful bid of £141,248 per contract has every appearance of being a ‘loss leader’ bid, a foot-in-the-door approach."

Gill George, chair of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Defend Our NHS

She added: “We should be strengthening our NHS, not breaking it up and giving chunks to private companies.