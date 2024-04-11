Diagnosis is good for a day of celebrations at opening of brand-new Highley Health and Wellbeing Centre

The centre is set to officially open its doors at a grand opening ceremony on Saturday April 20 after more than 18 months of planning and three busy months of construction work.

Health chiefs at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin have planned a host of activities and entertainment, including a formal ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the new centre, live music, arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, health advice drop-ins and lots more.

The new General Practice (GP) at Halo Severn Centre is open to all between 1pm and 4pm on the day.

Construction work began on transforming an area of the Halo Severn Centre back in January.

Expanded health and wellbeing services will be available at the new practice, complemented by sport and leisure facilities provided by Halo Leisure.

The brand-new centre will also provide easy accessibility, an increased number of clinical rooms to support all aspects of care, private consultation rooms, as well as enhanced access to health professionals including GPs, nurses, and the extended healthcare team.