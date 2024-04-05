Met Office predicts hay fever sufferers could be in for a miserable weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Met Office's pollen forecast predicts that pollen levels will climb to high in eight regions in England on Saturday, including the West Midlands.

Levels will drop to medium in most of these regions by Sunday, though Londoners and residents of the South East will still be buffeted by high pollen counts, according to the forecast.

The Met Office weather data is compiled with expertise from organisations such as the National Pollen and Aerobiological Unit, and provides pollen forecasts for 5 days across the whole of the UK.

It's estimated that half the British population suffer from hay fever symptoms, according to Allergy UK.

While most hay fever sufferers tend to be allergic to grass pollen, which strikes in late spring and early summer, one in four also suffer are allergic to tree pollen, which tends to start circulating in spring.

The Met Office says in the West Midlands airborne birch tree pollen will be the main allergen causing high levels on Saturday, with a little ash pollen.

Levels are expected to return to medium by Sunday.

You can keep track of he Met Office's pollen forecast here: metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/pollen-forecast#?date=2024-04-06®ion=wm