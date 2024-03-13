Welshpool's air ambulance base recommended for closure

The final report into the review of air ambulance services in Wales has been published – with a recommendation that the current air ambulance bases at Welshpool and Caernarfon close, to be replaced by a new base in North Wales.

The news will come as a hammer blow to Mid Wales residents who have fought a lengthy and impassioned campaign to retain the air ambulance base at Welshpool.

The base has provided critical incident response for a region of Wales that has no accident and emergency department, and no district general hospital.

It also has some of the country's most remote locations, with many residents concerned that lives will be put at risk by the move.