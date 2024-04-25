First responder who survived cardiac arrest gears up for his SECOND ultramarathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Peter Corr, who suffered a cardiac arrest on his daily run in 2019, will once again be taking to the start line of the Telford T50 Ultramarathon this Saturday), but this year the course has been switched, to be run in reverse.

The Telford T50 is a 50-mile route around Telford which starts and finishes in the Ironbridge Gorge and includes Telford Town Park, Lilleshall Hill, Wellington, The Ercall and The Wrekin along the way.

Peter, who will once again tackle the event with his running partner Dave Isaac, is raising funds for Telford Community First Responders (CFR).

He joined the scheme after surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest when luckily bystanders were prepared to start CPR on him, ultimately saving his life.

Peter said: “I was incredibly lucky on that day in 2019 that someone had the knowledge and was brave enough to start CPR. That is why I became a CFR, to be able to do the same for other people in the community and why I am taking on this event to raise money for my scheme.

“The figures don’t make great reading as roughly only one in ten people who suffer a cardiac arrest outside of hospital will survive, so the more people we can make aware of CPR and its importance, the better.

“I’m looking forward to tackling the course again on Saturday and it will be interesting giving it a try the other way round, hopefully it will mean we don’t get lost as much!

“I said last year that doing it once was ridiculous, so I’m not sure where the logic comes from to be trying it again. But, if we can help raise vital funds for our CFR scheme, then it will all be worthwhile.”

Anyone who wants to support Peter's fundraising can do so at justgiving.com/page/peter-corr-t50-2024.

People can get in touch with Telford CFRs using the ‘Contact Us’ page at telfordcfrs.org.