'Critical incident' at Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals - what this means for health care

Hospital bosses are seeing such a high level of admissions and attendances of "very sick patients" at A&E at both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford, that they have asked people to "only call 999 or go to A&E in life threatening emergencies".

A statement from NHS leaders says staff are dealing with high volumes of very sick patients from winter viruses such as flu, Covid, and norovirus.

Dr Nick White, Medical Chief Officer for NHS Shropshire and Telford said: “Our hospitals are under extreme pressure right now due to the high demand for urgent and emergency care services and ambulance handover delays.

"Regrettably, this means that patients are having to wait long times to be seen in our A&Es. We appreciate your patience during potential delays."

Dr White added: "Colleagues are working tirelessly to provide prompt and safe care for all and are working hard with all partners to improve patient movement through the hospital, increase capacity, and speed up discharges to free up beds.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and remain committed to prioritising patients with the highest needs."

He advised that there were ways people could help. Anyone who needs urgent care should use NHS 111 to be assessed and directed to the right care for them.

"We are asking anyone who feels they need urgent care to consider using their local Minor Injury Unit which have expert clinicians that can treat a range of conditions, and local pharmacies are open seven days a week to offer advice and over the counter medications.

"Please only use A&E if it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.”

The NHS in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has been managing on-going pressures since the start of January and yesterday have reached a point where we have taken the decision to declare a system critical incident.

What does declaring a Critical Incident mean?

The NHS says that by declaring a system wide critical incident, which involves community services and social care providers as well as the acute hospitals, they can bring more resources to bear on tackling the bulge in demand.

Actions being taken include opening additional beds in all organisations to ease flow.

They can also stand down non-clinical activity to release clinical staff to patient care, and building in additional support from services such as rapid response, virtual ward and social care.

Health leaders have appealed for the public to be understanding and kind to staff who are putting in their best efforts.

They say that they want to reassure patients and the public that despite the challenges, essential services are fully open for anyone who needs them.

They urge people who need urgent medical help to come forward and attend planned appointments unless you are contacted otherwise.

But the message for the moment is to consider if you are suffering a "real emergency" before going to A&E.

The NHS points out that there are alternative services in the community for minor health conditions, and they encourage using them whenever possible.

General Practice is open as usual but may be very busy.

The local NHS says that it will do everything it can to avoid affecting outpatient appointments and planned operations. Patients should attend the hospital for appointments as usual unless notified otherwise.

Ways to help health and care services

Only call 999 or attend A&E departments for genuine life-threatening emergencies.

Visit NHS 111 Online or call NHS 111 if you or someone you’re with has a medical problem that isn’t life-threatening but requires immediate help, NHS 111 will get you assessed and directed to the right place.

Local pharmacies are open seven days a week to offer advice and over the counter medications for minor ailments such as upset stomachs, earache, skin rashes and for relief of coughs and colds.

If you need to see your GP, they will see you, but you could also be signposted to other clinicians or health professionals who can see you quicker and give you the help you need. That could be a nurse practitioner or a clinical pharmacist – these are skilled people who can help you to get well sooner.

Consider using your local Minor Injury Unit in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Whitchurch, which on average have much shorter waiting times. These can provide rapid treatment for urgent, non-life-threatening injuries such as cuts, burns or sprains.

Support a loved one to get home from hospital as quickly as possible. Spending as little time in hospital as possible is better for patients. Collecting your loved one from hospital as early as possible will also help free up beds for patients who require admission.

If you have a relative or loved one in hospital waiting to be discharged with homecare and community health support, you may help them get home quicker if you and your family can support them at home. If you feel that this is an option that you could consider, please speak to their ward manager or social worker to explore further.

Get your covid and flu vaccinations, including the booster jab if you’re eligible. These are simple steps that will help you stay well and reduce the likelihood of you needing other health and care services.

If you have norovirus (vomiting and diarrhoea) stop it spreading such as washing your hands regularly.

If you or a family member have been sick with norovirus, you should avoid visiting hospitals and care homes, and not return to work or school, until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped. Also avoid visiting elderly or vulnerable people, particularly if they are in hospital or a care home.

For help finding the right help fast, visit www.thinkwhichservice.co.uk.