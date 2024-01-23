Telford men's mental health group to take on the Wrekin 24 times in 24 hours

Primal Instincts, a men's mental health group, has attracted more than 4,000 Facebook followers since it was set up in July last year.

The group also has around 130 active members who meet up for regular challenges such as the Viking Clap - a cathartic shout and unison clap - and the Primal Scream, where scores of members take to icy rivers and shout.

In June, four members of the group are planning their toughest challenges yet when they attempt to climb Telford's most iconic landmark, the Wrekin, 24 times in 24 hours.

The event planned for June 1 will see ex-boxer Mark Lloyd and fellow Primal Instincts members Lee Stevens, Paul Richards and Dean Pettinger all take on the Wrekin Challenge in front of family and friends.

Mark said: "I started coming to the Wrekin every Tuesday and Friday then a few of the members started to join me on a walk or run and do a few exercises so I thought we could push ourselves and do this challenge so we can help more men and go on more trips away."

He said following the death of one of the group's founders, Ricky Briffa, who took his own life, Mark and a few others wanted to raise more money for mental health charities going forward.

"I think we can do it but it will make or break us," said Mark. "A few more are going to get involved during the day, and we want to get local businesses involved and make it a family day out."

He said the group will be setting up a fundraising page ahead of their attempt at the Wrekin Challenge on June 1.

More details can be found on the Primal Instincts Facebook page at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095175375907.