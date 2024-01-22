Major step forward for Future Fit as planning application for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is approved

The decision has been taken by Shropshire Council's planning department, and follows a series of major developments in the project in recent weeks – after the approval of the outline business case (OBC) for the scheme, and the appointment of the contractor to carry out the work.

The 'Future Fit' plans, which affect Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford – both managed by Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), have been years in the making, and are at their most advanced stage yet.

Under the plans RSH will become home to the county's only 24-hour A&E, along with consultant-led women and children's services – which will relocate from PRH.

PRH will become the centre of planned care for the county, while both hospitals will have 'enhanced urgent care services'.

The application approved by the council for work at RSH includes a new 30,000 square metre building.

It will be built next to the current main entrance, housing women’s and children’s services, an acute medical unit and intensive therapy unit, and linking to a re-modelled and expanded A&E department.

The plan also includes the relocation of the hospital's helipad.

Dr Ed Rysdale, consultant in emergency care and clinical lead for the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP), described the approval as a 'significant step'.

SaTH will next submit a full business case to the Government, which once approved will be the final step in the process.

Dr Rysdale said: “We are delighted to have received planning approval which is another significant next step forward in our Hospital Transformation Programme.

“Our HTP plans will enable us to deliver modern, high-quality care and importantly improve health outcomes for all our communities, which is why I joined the NHS. It is fantastic to see these vital plans taking shape.

“We are making real progress with our enabling works starting and as we prepare to submit our Full Business Case (FBC), the approval of which is the final stage in the national approval process. We are committed to continuing to work closely with our local communities, patients, and colleagues every step of this journey.”

In a statement SaTH said the plans would provide 'high quality, sustainable healthcare'.

It said: "As part of the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP) the Princess Royal Hospital site will specialise in planned care and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital site will specialise in emergency care.

"These plans have been led by our clinicians and operational staff who have been fully involved in the development process.

"Further initiatives, together with HTP, are all part of long-term plans to provide high quality, sustainable healthcare. Significant progress is being made following multi-million pound investments.

"This includes the purpose-built Community Diagnostic Centre in Telford, and a dedicated Planned Care Hub expected to open in Spring 2024 at the Princess Royal Hospital.

"The clinically led HTP plans at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will address our most pressing clinical challenges and establish solid and sustainable foundations upon which to make further improvements.

"The new build at the RSH site will provide an integrated emergency department and emergency care facilities, including an Urgent Care Treatment Centre, acute medical floor, and a Critical Care Unit.

"The plans will also include a consultant led maternity unit, children’s services including outpatients and surgery, gynaecological services, consultant neonatal services.

"The development will also dramatically improve the look and feel of the site through a new entrance, improved hospitality offers, and enhanced patient drop off facilities."