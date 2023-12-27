Ludlow's MP asks if public back junior doctors or government over strike action

The ongoing dispute between the Government and junior doctors saw a three-day walkout take place last week, with an unprecedented six-day strike scheduled for January – from 7am on January 3 to 7am on January 9.

Local health bosses issued repeated warnings about the potential impacts of the action – with the public told to expect disruption and rescheduled appointments.

Junior doctors with the British Medical Association want a 35 per cent pay rise – they argue it is to make up for the 26.2 per cent fall in the value of their pay since 2008.

They have been offered a three per cent rise on top of the average 8.8 per cent increase they were given in the summer.

Now, Conservative MP for Ludlow, Philip Dunne, who will be standing down at the next general election, is asking his constituents who they support in the dispute.

Mr Dunne, a former health minister, has launched a survey on his website and is asking people to answer a number of questions – as well to share their own recent experience of the NHS in Shropshire.

The MP's survey also asks people who they will be supporting at the next general election.

Mr Dunne said: "Other NHS staff, including consultant doctors and special hospital doctors, have accepted negotiated pay rises from the government. But junior doctors have decided to take further strike action, which local hospitals in Shropshire and Telford have warned will have an impact on local patients in South Shropshire. I encourage local residents to fill in our online survey and let us know what they think."

The survey is also being promoted by Mr Dunne's party colleague Stuart Anderson MP.

Mr Anderson currently represents Wolverhampton South, but is also the candidate to replace Mr Dunne at the next election – where the Ludlow constituency will become 'South Shropshire' as part of boundary changes.

He said: "There is no doubt these strikes will have an impact on patients here in South Shropshire, with cancelled appointments and longer waiting times.

"So I want to know how local residents feel about the pay demands of junior doctors, and the government’s approach to negotiations. We have launched these surveys so people in South Shropshire can let us know directly what they think.”

Questions included in the survey are whether people support the strikes, who they back in the current impasse over the Government's pay offer, whether they believe the measures will 'relieve pressure on doctors', and 'do you agree with Junior Doctors claims that their strikes will “Save Our NHS”?'.

The survey is available at tellphilip.com or southshropshire.stuartanderson.org.uk.