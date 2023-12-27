Artwork to be unveiled outside Smethwick 'super hospital' has personal meaning for sculptor

But thanks to life-saving surgery by Dr Leong Lee, and care from the critical care team, his father is fighting fit today.

As a thank you to medics Jacob, who is known for his iconic Commonwealth Games model of a bladed athlete, decided to create a unique sculpture called ‘Hope’ to honour the healthcare heroes who saved his father's life.

Jacob Chandler's sculpture One Giant Leap for Humankind at New Street Station's Eastern Plaza. Photo: Stacey Barnfield

The artwork will sit at the entrance of the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital, currently under construction in Smethwick, which is due to open next year.

It will represent the hope of survivors receiving life-saving treatment and show gratitude to the staff who dedicated themselves to the cause.

Jacob's work is all about creating sculptures that inspire and uplift.

He uses steel and bronze to create bold, striking images that capture the imagination.

And for this project, he knew he had to go above and beyond to capture the true spirit of hope.

“The sculpture will be of a figure holding out her arm, referencing the image of Florence Nightingale, the Lady with the Lamp, with her head held high to face the fray,” Jacob said.

The three-metre-tall sculpture will serve as a beacon of hope to all who pass by the super hospital, which will be run by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

Jacob recently visited Midland Met to scope out the area where his newest sculpture will be installed.

He said: “I am delighted to be able to give a little back to support those brave medics who worked so heroically throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

"So many of us continue to be indebted to them for their care and dedication and seeing where Hope will be displayed makes this project all the more real.”