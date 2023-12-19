Health bosses warning over service disruption ahead of nine days of strike action

Vanessa Whatley, Interim Chief Nursing Officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said all services across the county would be under "significant pressure".

Junior doctors who are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) will be striking from 7am tomorrow to 7am on Saturday, December 23.

They will then walk out from 7am on Wednesday, January 3, through to 7am, January 9.

Local health bosses have warned the strikes will affect NHS trusts across the country, including the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) and Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (Shropcom).

The walkout is the latest step in escalating industrial action due to a national dispute between the Government and trades unions about terms and conditions.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has said that the impact on staffing will mean some appointments are postponed.

A statement said: "The safety of patients and staff remains top priority. Staff across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are working together to ensure adequate staffing level through all services. However, the disruption to staffing will cause a significant reduction in non-emergency services and this may mean some appointments and procedures may need to be rescheduled.

"If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned. The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rearranged due to strike action."

Ms Whatley said: “With the three-day strike ahead of Christmas and a six-day strike – the longest walkout in NHS history – in the new year, our hospitals will undoubtedly be facing significant pressure and disruption.

“During this time, we are asking people to choose services appropriately and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most.

“If you think you need medical help right now but aren’t sure what to do, please use NHS 111 online first. NHS 111 will direct you to the right place for your medical needs. Only using 999 if it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.

“Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is really important that people who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and serious life-threatening cases – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.”

The past year has seen industrial action across the NHS with more than a million hospital appointments affected throughout the country.

Ms Whatley added: “We are extremely grateful for the way the public have supported the NHS throughout this lengthy period of industrial action and for continuing to use NHS services appropriately during these times of pressure.”

Along with the statement NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin has also asked for public help, calling on people to "play their part by taking simple steps during industrial action to look after themselves, loved ones and checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours".

It has also issues a series of 'key points to remember'

* Life-threatening emergency or serious injury: call 999 or go to your nearest Emergency Department (A&E)

* For medical attention and advice – use NHS 111 as the first port of call. The NHS 111 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. NHS 111 is available on the NHS app, NHS 111 online or call 111.

* Local Minor Injury Units, GP surgeries and pharmacies are not impacted by this strike action. Please continue to attend your GP appointments, unless you are contacted and told otherwise.

* If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned. The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to strike action.