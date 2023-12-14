Ambulances queueing for "more than a day" at hospital used by Shropshire patients as winter pressures grow - MP

Wrexham's Maelor Hospital is seeing the build up of massive winter pressures which have seen queues of "17 ambulances" waiting outside accident an emergency.

This has been added to by the hospital having to close most of its wards to visitors following an outbreak of the winter vomiting bug norovirus.

Wrexham MP Sarah Atherton says the Welsh Government is requesting health boards to cut spending by 10 per cent despite a "significant funding settlement" from Central Government.

She said: "Since the recent influx of the norovirus, we’ve witnessed the Maelor Hospital under extreme pressure.

"In ‘normal’ circumstances, accident and emergency waiting times are completely unacceptable, having had first-hand experience of this myself only recently.

"But now, we are witnessing ambulance waiting times outside the Maelor spanning over a day, with 17 ambulances queuing becoming a regular occurrence."

She added that despite the "significant funding settlement from the UK Government", the Welsh Labour Government "simply is not prioritising spending on health".

She added: "Rather, the Labour Health Minister is requesting for health boards to cut spending by a staggering 10 per cent whilst admitting that there will be significant health pressures this winter.

"What this means for local residents, is that not only will bed numbers be reduced and ambulance waiting times continue to rise, but certain surgeries at the Maelor will be cancelled and rescheduled. Sadly, I have heard nothing that reassures me that the situation will improve.”

But a spokesperson for the Welsh Government said the MP's comments are "ill-informed at best."

"We’re facing the toughest financial situation since devolution as a result of 13 years of this UK Government.

“But despite the extreme pressures on our budget we have provided additional funding to support the NHS.

"We are investing in same-day emergency care and extra community beds as well as integrated solutions with social care services to help improve patient flow through hospitals and tackle ambulance handover delays.”

And the trust that runs Maelor hospital said the health and social care system across Wales is under "significant and sustained pressure."

Adele Gittoes, Interim Executive Director of Operations at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “The health and social care system across Wales is experiencing significant and sustained pressure as we head into winter.

"This is having an impact on patient flow within our hospitals, waiting times in our Emergency Departments, and on our ability to accept new patients from our Welsh Ambulance Service colleagues.

"We are continuing to work closely with colleagues across the health and social care system and Welsh Government to identify ways to alleviate these pressures and improve the experience of our patients.

“It has been particularly challenging for urgent and emergency care across North Wales in recent days, with many patients presenting at our Emergency Departments requiring more complex care and treatment.

"We are sorry that patients have experienced longer than usual waiting times, despite the best efforts of our hard working staff.

“We would urge the public to only attend the Emergency Department for emergency conditions and injuries.

"Patients who do not need full emergency treatment may find that they can get appropriate advice and care from other NHS services, including GP surgeries, minor injury units and local pharmacies. Please contact NHS 111 or visit the Health Board website if you are unsure where to go.”