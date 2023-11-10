'More must be done' to improve diabetic care and support in Shropshire, survey results show

Organisations within the local Integrated Care System (ICS), including NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and public health bodies are currently looking at ways diabetes services can be improved in the region.

According to NHS figures, there are currently 30,000 people living with diabetes in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and the proportion of adults living with the condition is the 16th highest out of 42 areas in England.

Furthermore, the rate of people receiving the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommended care processes is the lowest in the country.

Healthwatch Shropshire, alongside NHS STW and the Shropshire Public Health team, developed a survey to look at people's experiences.

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council cabinet member for adult social care, public health and communities said that the findings of the survey were "clear".

She said: "We must do more to work together as a system to improve our care, treatment and support for our residents living with diabetes.”

A report has been compiled based on the 211 responses, with a series of recommendations being made, including the consideration of psychological support to patients and how to better establish and support patient groups.

Lynn Cawley, chief officer of Healthwatch Shropshire, said: “I would like to thank the over 200 people who shared their experiences and suggestions for service improvements.

"We are really pleased to be working with organisations from the Integrated Care System to ensure that patient experience helps to inform decisions as services change.

"The report has been shared with the leaders and decision makers and we will be presenting the findings to meetings across the area to ensure the patient voice is at the heart of efforts to improve services.”

Dr Syed Gillani, clinical lead for diabetes at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “We are currently undertaking a system-wide transformation of the way we provide diabetes care for our residents in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

"This will include how we support people with diabetes to understand and manage living with their condition on a day-to-day basis.”

“We will use the results of this survey to help inform how we best design these new pathways, with those people with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes at the heart of our work.”

The full Healthwatch Shropshire report is available at healthwatchshropshire.co.uk/report/2023-10-30/diabetes-care-and-support