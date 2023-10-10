Shropshire Council signposts people to helpful resources to mark World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health day poster

It marks World Mental Health Day, which looks to raise awareness of mental health and drive positive change for everyone’s mental health.

The Every Mind Matters ‘Find your little big thing’ campaign was launched today and encourages people to look at little ways to make a big difference to their mental health.

This includes getting active and making time in the day to ensure that exercise is part of your routine, talking to someone if you need help, getting better sleep, getting into nature and planning ahead.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care, public health and communities, said: “World Mental Health Day is the perfect opportunity to take some time to think and talk about mental health – and most importantly of all, to take action to support our mental health.

“I’m really pleased to see that The Better Health – Every Mind Matters campaign has introduced some new resources that can help you take small steps to help support your mental health.

“To support the day, we’d also like to highlight the many local resources our public health team and partners have created.

"I would encourage anyone who maybe feeling low or needs some advice to support their mental health and wellbeing, to utilise these.”

A number of resources have been highlighted by Shropshire Council which can support people with their mental health and wellbeing:

Every Mind Matters – the website has lots of NHS-approved tips and advice to help you ‘find your little big thing’

You can get a free, personalised Mind Plan – a mental health action plan that provides practical tips to help you deal with anxiety and stress, boost your mood, sleep better, and feel more in control.

You can search Every Mind Matters for free, NHS-approved advice and simple tips to help you look after your mental wellbeing and see whether you can make them part of your daily routine.

Togetherall – a secure, confidential and free-to-access online mental health support site, available 24/7 for adults and young people aged 16 or above who reside or work in a postcode served by Shropshire Council

Togetherall has an active moderated forum to share how you’re feeling, listen and be heard. Users can create an anonymous account and have access to round the clock support from trained professionals.

Hub of Hope - Hub of Hope is the UK’s leading mental health support database.

The Hub of Hope app pinpoints your location and reveals the nearest places for help and the right people to speak to. You can also download the app from Google Play or the Apple App store.

Bereavement support - including bereavement by suicide or suspected suicide. Help and support is available to anyone who has been affected by a bereavement via the Shropshire Council website.