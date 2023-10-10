Free healthy eating event in Shrewsbury offers expert advice on nutrition

A previous Community Resource health event

Community Resource is hosting ‘Healthy Eating Awareness’ at Severn Fields Health Centre, Shrewsbury on Tuesday, October 17.

The two-hour session, which starts at 10am, features a presentation from NHS dietitian Morag Poole, who will explain portion size, main food groups and a general guide to eating well.

There will also be the short talk ‘nutrition in the news’, which will shed light on ultra-high processed foods and other dos and don’ts associated with healthy eating.

A brief taster class of gentle exercises suitable for everyday life will also be available to take part in.

"This event is a great opportunity for people to gain practical knowledge about healthy eating," says Sue Chalk, Head of Service at Community Resource. "Our aim is to share information and advice that is ‘easy to digest’ and that can be taken away and used day-to-day.”

Spaces are limited and booking is essential. For more information or to reserve a free place, contact 01743 360641 or email enquiries@community-resource.org.uk.

Community Resource is a charity that is committed to making life better for people and communities facing challenges. It runs a number of events across the county to help people improve their health and wellbeing.