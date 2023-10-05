Shrewsbury event will offer advice on living with dementia

Oxbow Manor opens its doors to the community for upcoming dementia event

Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, is inviting members of the community to its ‘Understanding Advancing Dementia’ event on Thursday, October 26, from 2pm-4pm,

Led by special guest, Sue Ashcroft, Care UK’s dementia specialist and Approach to Care Lead, the session will provide support and insight into the transition from moderate to advanced dementia, as well as unpacking what is happening in the brain.

Sue will also offer guidance on ways to support loved ones with the changing emotional and physical needs following a diagnosis, as well as last steps during the journey.

Emma Tillyer, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “We understand how difficult it can be to adapt to the challenges that come with advancing dementia. Our event will provide local people with insight and practical advice to better understand and prepare for the advanced stages of the condition, while providing an opportunity to connect with others in a similar position.