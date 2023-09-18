Morrisons recalls product over Salmonella risk

Spanish Chorizo Ring, 200g. Picture: Morrisons

Customers who recently purchased a Spanish Chorizo ring from Morrisons have been warned not to eat the product and return it to the store.

The affected products have a use by date of December 8, 2023, and weigh 200g.

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

The product recall poster read: "No other products are affected by this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause

and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.

A spokesperson for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: "Morrisons is recalling the above product and has issued point-of-sale notices to its customers.

"These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.