Angela Loughlin from Mbrace

Now Shropshire charity Community Resource is looking to address the topic by inviting people attend a Lunch and Learn session called ‘Navigating the menopause’.

The event is being held at the National Trust’s Attingham Park in Atcham, Shrewsbury, on Wednesday, September 27 and will be led by Angela Loughlin from Mbrace.

The session will aim to break the stigma surrounding menopause, offering insights and tips for individuals navigating this phase of life.

Angela, a menopause holistic coach, said: “I’m super honoured to be asked to speak at this event in such a beautiful location.

"The conversation around the menopause has gained such momentum over the last year or so and we need to keep that going.

“No one should feel embarrassed or ashamed to talk about their symptoms, and we absolutely must ensure that the next generation go through life normalising the conversation, in the workplace, with family and with friends.”

Guests will also hear about Community Resource’s work and the support it provides to individuals and communities across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin facing challenges.

The charity’s Fundraising Manager Stacey Teece said: “While menopause is a topic that has, rightly, started to get more attention recently, there is still plenty more that can be done to raise awareness, offer support and break down the stigma that has long been associated with it.

“We wanted to host our Lunch and Learn on navigating the menopause in special surroundings where people can come along, enjoy good food and company, and learn something new, both about this topic and the work that Community Resource does to raise awareness and offer support on other important issues.”

Spaces are limited for the event which runs from 11am-1.30pm and booking is essential.

Tickets are £20, which includes a light lunch and access to the grounds of Attingham Park after the event.